United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 102.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 89,675 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.7% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $36,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,238,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $214.27 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The firm has a market cap of $186.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.46 and a 200-day moving average of $199.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

