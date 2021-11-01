Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 15,103 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $921,134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,361 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Medtronic by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $120.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $101.15 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

