Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 234,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,894,228 shares.The stock last traded at $109.46 and had previously closed at $106.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

The stock has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

