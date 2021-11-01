iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 31,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 567,421 shares.The stock last traded at $109.98 and had previously closed at $110.37.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

