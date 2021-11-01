BSW Wealth Partners Has $2.19 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BSW Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,957 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.6% of BSW Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,940,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,908,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,764,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,877,000 after buying an additional 4,018,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $44.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07. The company has a market cap of $247.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

