Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stake Lifted by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after acquiring an additional 754,558 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after buying an additional 748,211 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,438,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,096,000 after buying an additional 59,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,791,000 after buying an additional 135,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRL stock opened at $448.68 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.87 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $429.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.82.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.79.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

