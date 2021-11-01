Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to announce sales of $23.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.60 million and the highest is $23.90 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of $57.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $732.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $744.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $776.90 million, with estimates ranging from $743.20 million to $832.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.27) earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MSGS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

NYSE:MSGS traded up $7.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.52. 6,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,127. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $207.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.28. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.67 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 217.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

