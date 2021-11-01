Parachute (PAR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $265,460.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $265,460.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,655,936 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

