Merculet Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Merculet coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $371,617.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00078405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00073376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00102409 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,577.97 or 1.00186867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,317.05 or 0.07023799 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00022804 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,336,194,316 coins. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

