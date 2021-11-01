NEXT (NEXT) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One NEXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a market capitalization of $804,396.70 and $452.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.64 or 0.00319935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

