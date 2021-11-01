Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,828 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up about 14.4% of Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Liberty Broadband worth $30,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. FMR LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,268,000 after acquiring an additional 413,102 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 113.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of LBRDK stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.66. 6,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,793. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.31. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.