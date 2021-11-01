JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Ashmore Group plc

Ashmore Group plc grew its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,805 shares during the period. JD.com comprises about 0.1% of Ashmore Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ashmore Group plc’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,635,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $689,192,000 after buying an additional 1,263,584 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 36.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,693,000 after buying an additional 1,879,781 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 67.9% in the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $519,219,000 after buying an additional 2,631,900 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 34.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,274,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $500,785,000 after buying an additional 1,622,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,086,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $485,775,000 after buying an additional 518,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JD. Citigroup lowered their target price on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. DZ Bank downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark reduced their price target on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

NASDAQ:JD traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.52. 95,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,092,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.81. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

