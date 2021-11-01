ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,243,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,456 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $56,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,423 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,006,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 38,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PACK. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

NYSE:PACK traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.31. 17,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,536. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.83.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Ranpak news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $926,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $308,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,480 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

