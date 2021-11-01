Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $11,752,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 215.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 969,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,120,000 after purchasing an additional 662,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 250.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 48,050 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

NYSE XOM opened at $65.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $65.94.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.