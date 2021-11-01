Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Takes $19.87 Billion Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 352,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,868,685,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433,323 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,832 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165,565 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock opened at $88.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $223.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $88.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.98.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.