Ameritas Investment Company LLC Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,098 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 251.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 385.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSE GE opened at $104.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.16 billion, a PE ratio of -201.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a twelve month low of $58.32 and a twelve month high of $115.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.93.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

