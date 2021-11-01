Ameritas Investment Company LLC Decreases Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 36.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 41.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

NYSE:VFC opened at $72.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.48. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.