Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 33,610 Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

VIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $9.70 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE VIV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.11. 16,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,891. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.07%.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

