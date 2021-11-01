Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lowered its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,189 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,748 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $40,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.53.

NASDAQ SBNY traded up $7.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $305.01. 4,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.16. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $317.51.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.