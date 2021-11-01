Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $54.62 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,887 shares during the quarter. Chemed comprises about 1.3% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Chemed worth $54,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 15.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,650,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE stock traded down $2.09 on Monday, hitting $480.16. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,841. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $560.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $459.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

