TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lowered its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,258 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 1.45% of TreeHouse Foods worth $36,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at $67,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $36.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,211. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.49. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

