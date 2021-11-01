Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 203.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,818,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,441,000 after acquiring an additional 674,244 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 414.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 683,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,688,000 after acquiring an additional 550,756 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth $42,939,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth $40,405,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLG. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

NYSE:SLG traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,376. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.52. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

