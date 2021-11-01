Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Update

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the September 30th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CRVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $15,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $6,757,731.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Natixis lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRVS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 13,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,525. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $195.56 million, a P/E ratio of -150.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

