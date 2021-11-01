CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Up 49.8% in October

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,300 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the September 30th total of 115,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CLPS Incorporation during the 1st quarter worth $577,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CLPS Incorporation by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CLPS Incorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLPS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,893. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.12. CLPS Incorporation has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $19.78.

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance and financial sectors. It specializes in consulting; development, maintenance and testing of software project; and recruiting, training, developing, and retaining human capital and talents.

