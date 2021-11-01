Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aspen Technology (AZPN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ: AZPN) recently:
- 10/28/2021 – Aspen Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Aspen Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2021 – Aspen Technology is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – Aspen Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 10/12/2021 – Aspen Technology was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.
Shares of AZPN traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,054. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.52. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.24.
Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.
