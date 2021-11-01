Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aspen Technology (AZPN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ: AZPN) recently:

10/28/2021 – Aspen Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Aspen Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Aspen Technology is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Aspen Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/12/2021 – Aspen Technology was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

Shares of AZPN traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,054. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.52. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 15,802 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Aspen Technology by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,852 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Aspen Technology by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

