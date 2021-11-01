Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Boosts Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,061,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,360 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 2.00% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $32,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:SUPN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,815. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.94. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

