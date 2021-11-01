Appaloosa LP Cuts Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Appaloosa LP reduced its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 57.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970,000 shares during the period. ViacomCBS comprises approximately 1.4% of Appaloosa LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Appaloosa LP’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $66,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIAC traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 180,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,120,111. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $101.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.91.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

