Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,615 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 2.49% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $29,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $195,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

CHCT traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.50. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,676. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.55. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.