Appaloosa LP Cuts Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Appaloosa LP decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,710,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,685,000 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises 3.7% of Appaloosa LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Appaloosa LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $178,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.74.

Shares of OXY traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.25. 377,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,221,941. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

