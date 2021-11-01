Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $555,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.80. 117,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,742,578. The firm has a market cap of $345.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 741,452 shares of company stock valued at $105,830,462. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

