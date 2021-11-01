Appaloosa LP Sells 3,202,782 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Appaloosa LP decreased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,202,782 shares during the quarter. Appaloosa LP owned 0.54% of Chesapeake Energy worth $27,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $375,804,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 151.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,491,000 after buying an additional 4,343,761 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $270,120,000. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $169,427,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 198.3% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724,944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.33. 12,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $69.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a PE ratio of -1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.44.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.90 million. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.344 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

