300,000 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Ancient Art L.P.

Ancient Art L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $68,034,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 6.4% of Ancient Art L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markston International LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.57. 395,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,040,900. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.40. The firm has a market cap of $460.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $311.44.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.22.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

