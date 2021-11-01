Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.7% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $67,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.42. The stock had a trading volume of 34,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,432. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $167.16 and a 1-year high of $237.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

