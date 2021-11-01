Analysts Set New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Target Price at $17.23

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.23.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. CLSA cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 387,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,535,637. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.89. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $19.97.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.