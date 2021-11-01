Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919,562 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $354,350,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000,000 after buying an additional 3,750,600 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,197,000 after buying an additional 3,282,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,998,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,856,000 after buying an additional 2,066,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $58.66. 221,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,674,133. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average of $64.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

