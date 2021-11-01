Analysts Set Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Target Price at $45.04

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of INVH stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.35. 60,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683,489. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,700,000 after purchasing an additional 252,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 21.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 149.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 46,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

