L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.850-$13.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.90 billion-$17.90 billion.L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $12.85-13.00 EPS.

NYSE:LHX traded down $7.95 on Monday, hitting $222.59. The stock had a trading volume of 21,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,699. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $233.69.

In other news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 411,601 shares of company stock worth $95,010,872. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

