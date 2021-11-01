ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314,491 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.86% of LPL Financial worth $93,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPLA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.85.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $2.00 on Monday, hitting $166.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.13 and a 52-week high of $176.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.29 and a 200 day moving average of $148.08. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.18.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

