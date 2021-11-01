ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,328,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 566,993 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.13% of AxoGen worth $115,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,250,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,020,000 after purchasing an additional 636,625 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,813,000 after purchasing an additional 418,278 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $5,462,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in AxoGen by 45.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 475,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 148,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $3,026,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXGN remained flat at $$15.19 during mid-day trading on Monday. 736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.82 million, a PE ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.38. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.56.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other AxoGen news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $757,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,792,182.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

