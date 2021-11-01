ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 463,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183,348 shares during the quarter. Generac accounts for 1.4% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $192,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.59.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $494.35. 7,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.38. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.56 and a 1 year high of $510.53. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.