ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Takes Position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,043,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,628,000. Cano Health makes up approximately 1.0% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 12.80% of Cano Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,303,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,119,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,118,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,830,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,462,000. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cano Health alerts:

CANO traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,288. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $393.16 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Aguilar purchased 51,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $613,118.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,118.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,314,711 shares of company stock valued at $14,262,011.

CANO has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cano Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.