Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.

Shares of OSK stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.16. 6,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,150. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSK. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

