AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $370.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price increased by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.98.

NYSE:AON traded down $12.71 on Monday, hitting $307.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,861. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.86. AON has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AON will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AON by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,087 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AON by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100,230 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in AON by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,654,000 after purchasing an additional 369,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares during the last quarter.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

