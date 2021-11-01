Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) PT Raised to C$5.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

TNEYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

OTCMKTS TNEYF traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.89. 21,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,889. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

