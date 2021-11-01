Mango Markets (MNGO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.98 Million

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 1st. During the last week, Mango Markets has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mango Markets has a market capitalization of $282.75 million and $1.98 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mango Markets coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000460 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mango Markets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00078405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00073376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00102409 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,577.97 or 1.00186867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,317.05 or 0.07023799 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00022804 BTC.

Mango Markets Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mango Markets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mango Markets using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MNGOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mango Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mango Markets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.