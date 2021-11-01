Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.000-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.20 billion-$34.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.10 billion.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.50.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,020. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.12 and a 200 day moving average of $224.34. The stock has a market cap of $150.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $168.11 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Honeywell International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.76% of Honeywell International worth $2,661,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

