Ashmore Group plc Acquires 57,080 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Ashmore Group plc raised its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,080 shares during the period. Baidu makes up about 0.5% of Ashmore Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ashmore Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Baidu worth $49,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $5.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.20. 82,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,915,130. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.47 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.00.

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baidu from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Erste Group cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.47.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

