Atlas Principals LLC Invests $4.67 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Atlas Principals LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,000. ServiceNow makes up about 1.8% of Atlas Principals LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOW traded down $1.38 on Monday, hitting $696.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,282. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $705.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $650.28 and a 200-day moving average of $573.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,773 shares of company stock worth $14,121,652 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.97.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

