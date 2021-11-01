Atlas Principals LLC Purchases Shares of 13,725 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Atlas Principals LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000. Peloton Interactive makes up about 0.7% of Atlas Principals LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,652,000 after acquiring an additional 312,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,577,000 after acquiring an additional 769,458 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,847 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $838,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,470 shares of company stock worth $41,017,471 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTON. Bank of America raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.64. The company had a trading volume of 40,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,103,792. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.63 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.01.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

