ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,323,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the period. STERIS makes up 2.1% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.33% of STERIS worth $272,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,172,000 after buying an additional 1,038,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,606,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,668 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,854,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,091,000 after purchasing an additional 89,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,989,000 after acquiring an additional 505,602 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in STERIS by 345.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $234.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,956. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.98 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $237.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

